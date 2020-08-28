Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
August 28 2020 8:16pm
01:53

Prairies getting hit by a ‘snow train’ this winter, Old Farmer’s Almanac says

The Farmer’s Almanacs released their winter predictions this week. Jackie Wilson has details on what may be in store for the prairies and how the forecasts compare.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home