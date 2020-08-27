Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 27 2020 6:44pm
01:26

Saskatchewan’s economy will return to pre-coronavirus level in 2022: finance minister

In its first-quarter budget update, the Province of Saskatchewan expects to run a deficit for the next three years, but will see a surplus in 2024-25.

