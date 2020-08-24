BC Wildfires: Aerial footage shows Palmer Fire near Osoyoos

Okanogan County Emergency Management released video from Aug. 23 showing an aerial view of the Palmer Fire near the B.C. border town of Osoyoos. Video begins looking south towards Bullfrog Mountain before travelling over Palmer Lake along Loomis Oroville Rd. before ending in Loomis. The massive wildfire burning in Washington State, near the Canadian border could become a major emergency according to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).