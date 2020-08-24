Massive Palmer wildfire south of border not expected to threaten Osoyoos, B.C.: fire officials

Send this page to someone via email

American fire officials say they are confident the massive Palmer Lake wildfire, which is burning south of the Canada-U.S. border and edging northwards, will not enter Canadian territory and threaten residents of Osoyoos, B.C.

Fire information officer Joanie Schmidgall says the heavy smoke visible from Osoyoos on Sunday was the result of back-burn operations.

“The fire is still a few miles from the Canadian border. It was definitely more visible on Sunday but most of that had to do with our back burn operations and firefighters lighting fire to help strengthen some of those existing contingency and dozer lines,” she said on Monday.

The Town of Osoyoos says it continues to monitor developments and staff and have been in contact with U.S. organizations.

The wildfire has burned 7,315 hectares — or 73 square kilometres — since it was first discovered on Aug. 18 near Oroville, Wash.

“We don’t anticipate the fire making a push past the Canadian border at this time,” she said.

The incident management team assigned to the Palmer Lake wildfire says successful back-burning operations were conducted near Loomis, reinforcing the fire lines north of town.

Crews will be mopping up and patrolling that area on Monday.

Schmidgall says the weather is assisting fire suppression efforts and the wildfire is now 27 per cent contained.

“There is a cold front coming in over the next few days that will bring some winds but we are confident that we can hold the fire where it is at.”

“Conditions can always change, and because of that reason, we are not lifting any evacuation levels yet, and we are asking people to be vigilant.”

Fire officials say an aggressive aerial attack of the fire also paid off.

“The success of the aviation operation on the Palmer Fire has been the result of a strong collaboration between the federal land management agencies, the Washington Department of Natural Resources and the Washington National Guard,” said air operations branch director Norm Sealing.

On Friday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Palmer Fire.

“FEMA Region 10 Deputy Administrator Vincent Maykovich determined that the fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. He approved the state of Washington’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant,” said a news release.

The Canada Border Services Agency says U.S. residents will be allowed to cross the border if there are no alternate options for safe evacuation.

“If this is the only option, evacuees would only be provided clearance to transit through Canada to another port of entry into the United States to ensure their safety,” CBSA spokesperson Ashley Lemire said. “In the current environment, evacuees would also be expected to adhere to COVID-19 health protocols while transiting.”

The Osoyoos border crossing remains open unless there is an imminent threat to the safety of border personnel or structures.

At least 30 structures have been lost to the blaze south of the border, according to the Washington State’s Department of Natural Resources.

More than 150 properties remain under an evacuation order and an additional 200 addresses are on evacuation alert, Schmidgall said.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but we are feeling pretty good.”