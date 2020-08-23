bonjour hi August 23 2020 7:02pm 01:37 Everyday Joe Aug. 23 It’s a song we’ve heard too many times, and our friend Joey Elias thinks the complaints about “Bonjour-Hi” need to go away once and for all. That’s his focus in this week’s episode of “Everyday Joe.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7294134/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7294134/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?