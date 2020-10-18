Menu

Canada
October 18 2020 6:57pm
02:21

Montrealers react to SNL’s ‘Bonjour—hi!’ media skit

SNL’s skit that poked fun at French-Canadian media on Saturday night has mixed reactions from Montrealers. Brittany Henriques got local reaction to the ‘Drake watch’ sketch.

