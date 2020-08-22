Penticton fire chief says ‘wind event’ did not have large impact on Christie Mountain fire
Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said on Saturday that the “wind event” seen Friday during the fight against the Christie Mountain wildfire did not have a huge impact on the blaze’s growth, saying it was “soft” on the flames. Watkinson said efforts put in place were “well worth its while,” including keeping areas around homes wet to prevent fire spread. He added that he did not see damage to structures.