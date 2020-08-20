Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 20 2020 9:33pm 03:24 Alberta’s top doctor sending her children to school, continues to defend re-entry plan Alberta’s top doctor is standing behind the province’s school re-entry amid questions and concerns. Julia Wong has more from Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s Thursday update. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7290114/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7290114/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?