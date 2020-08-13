Summer camp in, COVID-19 out

Normally, Weredale Camp in the Laurentians is a place for children under youth protection to go relax for a few weeks in the summer. Unfortunately, COVID-19 changed that this year but Weredale camp didn’t give up. Instead of offering sleep away camp, children were given the opportunity to spend the day away from their regular routines, soaking up the sun and fresh air. As Global’s Olivia O’Malley explains, despite the high turnover of campers, Weredale was able to remain covid free all summer.