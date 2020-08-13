The Morning Show August 13 2020 10:56am 06:03 Being married doesn’t necessarily mean you’re happier, research suggests Relationship expert Jess O’Reily breaks down new research that questions whether married couples are happier than those who are single or divorced. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7271895/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7271895/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?