News August 11 2020 8:04pm 02:01 North Okanagan homeowner calling for provincial help after landslide leaves home on the edge After she was turned down for disaster financial assistance, a North Okanagan resident says she has no choice but to return to live in a risky situation. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7267787/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7267787/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?