Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson

Manitoba RCMP announced during a press conference on Tuesday that they have laid further first-degree murder charges against two Winnipeg women in connection with the homicide of Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27, whose body was found dumped in Portage la Prairie in late June. His death was connected to an arson fire in a Winnipeg home, where investigators believe Reimer-Wiebe was killed before his body was moved to Portage la Prairie.