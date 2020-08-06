Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 6 2020 10:30am
03:45

Pense, SK one of four finalists for Kraft Hockeyville 2020

The town of Pense is hoping to do something no Saskatchewan community has done: win Kraft Hockeyville, and with it, to host an NHL preseason game and receive $250,000 for their local arena.

