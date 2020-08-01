Canadian NHL player Matt Dumba becomes 1st to take knee during U.S. anthem

Matt Dumba, a Regina, Sask., hockey player who plays defence on the Minnesota Wild team, became the first NHL player to take a knee during the U.S. anthem on Saturday ahead of the game between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks. Dumba also spoke about fighting against injustice, saying that “Black Lives Matter, Breonna Taylor’s life matters,” and that hockey can become an even greater game “and it starts with all of us.”