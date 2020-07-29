Global News Hour at 6 BC July 29 2020 10:12pm 01:04 Good news, bad news in B.C. COVID-19 update There are 41 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, and more than half are connected to either the outbreak at the blueberry processing plant or Haida Gwaii. Keith Baldrey has the latest. B.C. reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, fewest patients in hospital since mid-March <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7233277/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7233277/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?