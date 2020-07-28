Canada July 28 2020 11:27pm 01:51 2-year-old boy dies after falling from 14 floor apartment A two-year-old boy is dead after falling from a 14-floor story apartment in Toronto. Erica Vella reports. 2-year-old boy dead after falling from 14th floor of north-end Toronto apartment, police say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7228650/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7228650/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?