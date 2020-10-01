Menu

Crime

Mother charged after 2-year-old boy’s fatal fall from north-end Toronto apartment

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 5:55 pm
Click to play video '2-year-old boy dies after falling from 14 floor apartment' 2-year-old boy dies after falling from 14 floor apartment
WATCH ABOVE (July 28): A two-year-old boy is dead after falling from a 14-floor story apartment in Toronto. Erica Vella reports.

Toronto police say a 31-year-old woman is facing charges after her two-year-old son fell from a 14th-floor apartment after allegedly being left alone.

It was on July 28 when emergency crews were called to the building on Driftwood Avenue near Yorkwoods Gate, east of Jane Street, just before 5:25 p.m. by a passerby who found the boy on the ground.

He was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics in critical condition, police said, but he later died.

Read more: 2-year-old boy dead after falling from 14th floor of north-end Toronto apartment, police say

Police issued a statement on Thursday saying the woman left the apartment “for unknown reasons” while the boy was sleeping.

While she was out of the apartment, police said the boy fell from a window.

The woman, who wasn’t identified by police in order to protect the child’s identity, surrendered to officers on Thursday and was charged with causing death by criminal negligence and parent not providing the necessaries of life-endangerment.

She is set to appear in a Toronto court on Nov. 5.

