Mother charged after 2-year-old boy’s fatal fall from north-end Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 31-year-old woman is facing charges after her two-year-old son fell from a 14th-floor apartment after allegedly being left alone.

It was on July 28 when emergency crews were called to the building on Driftwood Avenue near Yorkwoods Gate, east of Jane Street, just before 5:25 p.m. by a passerby who found the boy on the ground.

He was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics in critical condition, police said, but he later died.

Police issued a statement on Thursday saying the woman left the apartment “for unknown reasons” while the boy was sleeping.

While she was out of the apartment, police said the boy fell from a window.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman, who wasn’t identified by police in order to protect the child’s identity, surrendered to officers on Thursday and was charged with causing death by criminal negligence and parent not providing the necessaries of life-endangerment.

She is set to appear in a Toronto court on Nov. 5.