Child critically injured after falling from north-end Toronto apartment balcony: police

Toronto police say a child has life-threatening injuries after falling from a north-end apartment building balcony Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the building on Driftwood Avenue near Yorkwoods Gate, east of Jane Street, just before 5:25 p.m.
A police spokesperson told Global News the child fell from a “medium-to-high-floor” unit.
The spokesperson said the child was being rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics in critical condition.
The circumstances leading up to the fall weren’t disclosed as of Tuesday evening.
The spokesperson said an investigation is currently ongoing.
