Canada

Child critically injured after falling from north-end Toronto apartment balcony: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 6:20 pm
Toronto police said paramedics were rushing the child to a trauma centre.
Toronto police said paramedics were rushing the child to a trauma centre. File / Global News

Toronto police say a child has life-threatening injuries after falling from a north-end apartment building balcony Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Driftwood Avenue near Yorkwoods Gate, east of Jane Street, just before 5:25 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News the child fell from a “medium-to-high-floor” unit.

The spokesperson said the child was being rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the fall weren’t disclosed as of Tuesday evening.

The spokesperson said an investigation is currently ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
