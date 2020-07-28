Child critically injured after falling from north-end Toronto apartment balcony: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a child has life-threatening injuries after falling from a north-end apartment building balcony Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Driftwood Avenue near Yorkwoods Gate, east of Jane Street, just before 5:25 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News the child fell from a “medium-to-high-floor” unit.

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

Driftwood Av + Yorkwoods Gt

* 5:24 pm *

– Child has fallen from a balcony

– Injuries are very serious

– Medics trying to save child's life

– Officers assisting with emergency run

– Investigating#GO1406503

^dh pic.twitter.com/fwSfk25IKJ — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said the child was being rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the fall weren’t disclosed as of Tuesday evening.

The spokesperson said an investigation is currently ongoing.