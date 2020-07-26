B.C. government July 26 2020 1:45pm 07:29 Political Panel July 26 Should the B.C. Government take a tougher stance on enforcing COVID-19 related public health orders? Our political panel weighs in. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7219447/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7219447/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?