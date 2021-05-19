Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 19 2021 11:37am
05:38

BC pledges dollars for tourism but falls short in bailing out the PNE

The PNE is getting some pandemic relief from the B.C. government but as PNE Spokesperson Laura Ballance tells us, it’s not nearly enough to keep the fair afloat.

