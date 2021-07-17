Menu

B.C. government
July 17 2021 1:57pm
05:10

Demands for province to call wildfire state of emergency

Merlin Blackwell, Clearwater Mayor, explains why he believes the B.C. Government should call a state of emergency as more than 300 wildfires burn in the province.

