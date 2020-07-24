Global News Hour at 6 July 24 2020 10:06pm 28:44 Global News Hour at 6: Jul 24 Watch Global News Hour at 6 with Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui for Jul 24 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7216979/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7216979/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?