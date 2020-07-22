Global News Hour at 6 BC July 22 2020 9:44pm 01:28 City of Abbotsford mourns death of police constable The City of Abbotsford is mourning the death of Constable Allan Young, who died on Tuesday of injuries suffered during an altercation while he was off-duty in Nelson. Nadia Stewart reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7208492/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7208492/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?