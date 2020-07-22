Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Abbotsford, B.C., police officer dies from his injuries following assault in Nelson

By Amy Judd Global News
Const. Allan Young was born and raised in Dumbarton, Scotland.
Const. Allan Young was born and raised in Dumbarton, Scotland. Abbotsford Police

An Abbotsford, B.C., police officer who was critically injured in an assault in Nelson July 16 has died from his injuries.

Const. Allan Young died peacefully Tuesday night surrounded by his loved ones, the department confirms in a release.

Young had been a police officer in Abbotsford since March 2, 2004, and had spent time in patrol and the drug enforcement unit.

He was born and raised in Dumbarton, Scotland. When he was 16 he entered the British Royal Navy as a marine engineering mechanic, where he served until 1987.

Abbotsford Police officer not expected to survive off-duty attack
Abbotsford Police officer not expected to survive off-duty attack

Read more: Abbotsford police officer critically injured in Nelson, B.C., assault not expected to survive

Story continues below advertisement

Young immigrated to Canada in 1997 and was a police officer in Toronto before moving to the west coast.

Trending Stories

The 55-year-old was off-duty in Nelson when he was injured during an incident on Baker Street. Local police said they believe a man was causing a disturbance.

Read more: Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson, B.C.

The officer approached the man and a physical altercation broke out, police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested, but no further details were provided about what happened.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our brother officer. His smile, personality, and character cannot be replaced and will forever echo in our hallways,” the Abbotsford police said in a release.

“We extend a (heartfelt) thank you to our community for the support that we and Allan’s family have received.”

Abbotsford police officer involved in attack not expected to survive
Abbotsford police officer involved in attack not expected to survive
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AbbotsfordAbbotsford Police DepartmentAbbotsford Police OfficerAllan YoungAbbotsford police officer assaultAllan Young diesConst Allan YoungNelson assaultOfficer dies
Flyers
More weekly flyers