Abbotsford police officer critically injured in Nelson, B.C., assault not expected to survive

Send this page to someone via email

An Abbotsford police officer who was badly injured while intervening in a fight in Nelson, B.C., is not expected to survive, the department said Monday.

Const. Allan Young, 55, remains on life support, police said.

“Allan treated everyone with kindness and respect,” Chief Const. Mike Serr said in a statement. “He always had time for a laugh and a joke. Everyone that met Allan would walk away happier.”

“Allan was never too busy for his friends and family and there was nothing he wouldn’t do to help. Allan had a zest for life that was unparalleled with a dedication and passion for policing and the Abbotsford Police Department. He will be missed.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:57 Guilty verdict in trial of man accused of killing Abbotsford police officer Guilty verdict in trial of man accused of killing Abbotsford police officer

Young was off-duty when he was injured during an incident on Baker Street, when local police said they believe a man was causing a disturbance.

The officer approached the man and a physical altercation broke out, police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested, but no further details were provided about what happened.

— With files from Simon Little