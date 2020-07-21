Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 21 2020 6:26pm 02:11 Young people making up majority of new coronavirus cases in Ontario The premier of Ontario is telling young people to stay away from parties in order to control the spread of COVID-19. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7203041/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7203041/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?