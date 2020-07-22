Guelph reports 15 active coronavirus cases, including 1 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says there are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday, including one person in the hospital.

The latest numbers, released through an online portal, show one new confirmed case, bringing the total in Guelph to 232.

One more person has recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, which means 206 cases are considered resolved.

While 11 people have died, no new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Three active COVID-19 outbreaks continue in Guelph, including two at the Village of Riverside Glen on Woodlawn Road and one at the Elliott Community on Metcalfe.

However, there have not been any additional confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreaks were declared.

There weren’t any new cases reported in Wellington County on Wednesday as the total cases remained at 87. That includes 79 resolved cases, two fatal cases and six active cases.

Ontario reported 165 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 38,107. Two more deaths were reported in the province, as the death toll has risen to 2,755.

Meanwhile, another 207 people have recovered from COVID-19 as 33,812 cases are now considered resolved in Ontario.

