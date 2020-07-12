Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 12 2020 6:56pm 02:29 City crews close off dozen of curb lanes to expand pations More than 50 lane closures took place Sunday, as city crews went on a CafeTO blitz to expand restaurant patios across Toronto. Kamil Karmaali reports. Coronavirus: Toronto to hold lane-closure blitz to increase patio space for restaurants, bars <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7168768/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7168768/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?