CafeTO program registration opens for Toronto restaurants looking to extend patios

The City of Toronto has announced registration for its CafeTO program is now open for 2022 for restaurants looking to expand their patio space into curb lanes and sidewalks.

The program was originally launched in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a bid to give restaurants more of an outdoor dining option due to public health restrictions.

CafeTO includes opportunities for sidewalk cafes and seasonal curb-lane patios.

Registration for this temporary space closes on Saturday, April 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Any applications following that date may not be accommodated, city officials said. Businesses who miss the deadline may only be able to apply for next year.

“A new streamlined, online permit application process, means businesses need only apply once for year-round expanded sidewalk cafés,” officials said. “Businesses can now submit application documents and complete payment in one convenient online system.”

The CafeTO program was recently made permanent in November 2021 when city councilors voted in favour of it.

Hundreds of restaurants have participated in the program last year, officials said.

“We’re launching CaféTO registration now so this patio program will be up and running as soon as possible to help support restaurants and bars in the spring,” Mayor John Tory said. “Restaurant and bar patios are an integral part of Toronto’s economy and contribute to the energy and vibrancy of our city.”

.@JohnTory announced that registration for #CaféTO is open for 2022. Starting today, local restaurant and bar operators interested in expanding their outdoor dining space into the curb lane and onto sidewalks can register and apply for permits online at https://t.co/h0nr6WQkk6 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 18, 2022

