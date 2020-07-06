Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 1 new travel-related COVID-19 case, imposes new restrictions

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday – a person travelling from the U.S. to Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) through Halifax. He said people travelling into Nova Scotia from outside of the Atlantic bubble, which is comprised of the four Atlantic Canadian provinces), will be required to provide an address where they will self-isolate and a phone number where they can be reached 24/7. If health authorities couldn’t reach them after three phone calls, police will be asked to do in-person check to make sure the person is self-isolating.