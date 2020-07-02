Canada
July 2 2020 11:49am
04:12

Coronavirus: Manitoba issues request for proposals to fix surgery backlog

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced on Thursday that the province’s government is issuing a request for proposals – from both private and public facilities – to start completing elective surgeries that were postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Friesen said applicants are being asked to give details on how they plan to “address priority surgical and diagnostic areas by creating additional capacity in our system.”

Responsive site?

Video Home