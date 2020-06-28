Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon June 28 2020 8:34pm 01:07 The Prairie Lily riverboat is set to reopen for business on Canada Day in Saskatoon The iconic Prairie Lily riverboat is set to reopen for business on Canada Day. Here are some sights and sounds of it cruising the South Saskatchewan River. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7119250/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7119250/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?