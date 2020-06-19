Forest fire activity down significantly in B.C. compared to this time last year with no fires currently burning anywhere in the province.
So far so good–that’s the word from the B.C. Wildfire Service as another forest fire season is upon us. So far, there has been little fire activity in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which covers the Okanagan, or the rest of the province. In fact, there are currently no fires burning anywhere in BC. But as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, officials are cautioning the public to play it safe.