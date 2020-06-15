Winnipeg police say rise in incidents more common in summer months
Winnipeg police officials provided an update on Monday regarding multiple incidents that occurred over the weekend, including nine separate stabbings. Winnipeg Police Service Public Information Officer Jay Murray said that busy weekends for the police “fortunately aren’t that common” for them, but the force typically sees an increase occur in the summer months due to a rise in “incidents as a whole,” which often encompass violent ones as well.