Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 11 2020 3:09pm 02:07 Alberta Golden Bears football team gets creative with fundraising The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many to become a lot more creative, and that includes the Alberta Golden Bears football team. John Sexsmith reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7055798/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7055798/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?