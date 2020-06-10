Al Hale June 10 2020 8:40pm 02:11 North Okanagan resident adds British tank to military vehicle collection When Al Hale bought his new vehicle, it instantly became the talk of town — even though it’s not drivable and the gun doesn’t work. North Okanagan resident adds British tank to military vehicle collection <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7052711/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7052711/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?