North Okanagan resident adds British tank to military vehicle collection

When Al Hale bought his new vehicle, it instantly became the talk of town — even though it’s not drivable and the gun doesn’t work.

Yes, that’s correct. The gun doesn’t work.

Such is life, though, when you buy a second-hand battle tank.

A North Okanagan resident in the small town of Lumby, Hale collects military vehicles.

His collection features 25 vehicles, with most hailing from the United Kingdom. Hale himself is from England.

His latest addition is a 1973 Chieftain Mark 11 main battle tank, a 60-tonne behemoth featuring a 120-millimetre gun and a top speed of 40 km/h.

Hale purchased the tank from a friend in Alberta.

The Chieftan is Hale’s first main battle tank, and he’s wanted it since he was a little boy, living in Borden, a military town.

“We would see these trundling right by the door, everyday,” said Hale.

When the Cheiftain came into service, it was the most sophisticated and most powerful tank in the world, thanks to its powerful gun.

That gun, however, doesn’t work, as it’s been demilitarized.

“People ask me why you collect tanks,” said Hale. “Well, I say, ‘Why do people collect stamps?’”

Asked, though, how much it costs to collect military vehicles, Hale ballparked the figure anywhere “$150,000 to $250,000.”

Regarding the tank, Hale says he’s going to restore it to mint condition, starting with fixing a busted clutch.

“If it’s got nuts and bolts,” said Hale, “it can be fixed.”