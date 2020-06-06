Canada June 6 2020 2:09am 02:22 Vancouver Anti Racism Rally Thousands packed Jack Poole plaza in Vancouver to speak out against racism. With only a pair of arrests, the overwhelming message was one of love and acceptance. Jordan Armstrong was there tonight. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7034376/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7034376/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?