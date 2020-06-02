Global News at 10 Regina June 2 2020 8:55pm 01:42 Solidarity rally at Saskatchewan legislative building supporting fight against racism Hundreds of people rallied at the Saskatchewan legislative building in solidarity against racism and police brutality. Allison Bamford reports. Solidarity rally at Saskatchewan legislative building supporting fight against racism <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7019567/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7019567/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?