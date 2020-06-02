News June 2 2020 12:36am 02:39 Coquitlam Race Engineer finds winning formula Ryan Dingle’s motorsport dreams have taken him to Japan, where he’s hoping his success will lead to a career in Formula One. Barry Deley reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7014923/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7014923/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?