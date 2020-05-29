Alberta bears May 29 2020 1:57pm 03:45 Northern Alberta bear encounter captured on video Alberta man Kelly Betts was working about an hour and a half south of Grande Prairie when he came upon the bear on an oilfield road on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Northern Alberta bear encounter captured on video <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7003595/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7003595/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?