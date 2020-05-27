Global News Hour at 6 BC May 27 2020 10:39pm 02:04 BC Supreme Court rules on cellphones in cars BC Supreme Court has ruled that having a cell phone near you in your car is distracted driving, whether you’re looking at it or not. Brad MacLeod reports. Having your cell phone in your lap is distracted driving, rules B.C. judge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6995819/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6995819/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?