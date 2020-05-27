Global News Morning Saskatoon May 27 2020 9:34am 03:37 Medic Minute: Recognizing Saskatchewan’s paramedics On this weeks medic minute we recognize Saskatchewan’s paramedics efforts throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and learn about how they are supporting families in need. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6991138/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6991138/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?