CF Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey homecoming ceremony and procession
Close friends and family members of Capt. Jenn Casey wearing black and the official Snowbirds colours of red and white laid flowers on Casey’s casket during a homecoming ceremony on the tarmac at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Sunday afternoon. The 35-year-old military public affairs officer and Halifax native died in the crash of a Snowbirds Tutor jet in a residential area of Kamloops, B.C., last Sunday. A police-escorted motorcade left the Halifax airport to transport Casey’s remains through the city to Atlantic Funeral Home.