Canada
May 19 2020 12:21pm
00:46

Trudeau responds to Joe Biden’s statement that if elected, his government would tear up approval for Keystone XL

Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would continue to advocate for the Keystone XL pipeline to U.S. government officials, after U.S. Democratic Party Presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s campaign announced the former vice-president will rip up President Donald Trump’s approvals for the pipeline if he takes over the White House next year.

Responsive site?

Video Home