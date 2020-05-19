Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau vows to press any U.S. government on Keystone after Biden threatens to ‘rip up’ approvals if elected

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 1:26 pm
Trudeau responds to Joe Biden’s statement that if elected, his government would tear up approval for Keystone XL
Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would continue to advocate for the Keystone XL pipeline to U.S. government officials, after U.S. Democratic Party Presidential hopeful Joe Biden's campaign announced the former vice-president will rip up President Donald Trump's approvals for the pipeline if he takes over the White House next year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will press any government on the development of the Keystone XL pipeline, following promises from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday, to “rip up” President Donald Trump’s approval of the project if he is elected next year.

“It has been a long position of mine that we need to get our resources to new markets safely and securely and that’s why I’ve always advocated for the Keystone XL pipeline,” Trudeau said during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Joe Biden vows to rip up Keystone XL pipeline approvals if elected U.S. president

Trudeau noted the project has already been halted once in 2015 but added the re-election of a Democratic Party in the United States will not stop him from advocating for the completion of the pipeline.

“We saw the previous Democratic administration cancel it,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will continue to work with whatever government gets elected in the United States to impress upon them how important Canada is as a secure and reliable supply of energy that they require — even as we move forward to a different future.”

Tweet This

In a statement to Politico on Monday, policy director Stef Feldman said Biden stood firmly with Barack Obama in 2015 to reject the project and will “proudly stand in the Roosevelt Room again as president and stop it for good by rescinding the Keystone XL pipeline permit.”

Kenney says shovels are in the ground on Keystone XL pipeline
Kenney says shovels are in the ground on Keystone XL pipeline

On Monday evening, Alberta’s Energy Minister Sonya Savage also reacted to Biden’s comments, issuing a statement that outlined the importance of the project to North America’s economy.

“While we are disappointed to hear these reports from the Biden campaign, we remain confident Keystone XL remains a critical part of North America’s post-pandemic economic recovery,” Savage said.

“The majority of American people have consistently backed Keystone XL in large part due to the tens of thousands of U.S. jobs the pipeline will support, and the millions of dollars in tax revenue that will be used to build better communities for American families.”

READ MORE: Trump administration gives approval for Keystone XL pipeline on U.S. land

In March, Trump signed a permit that cleared the way for the construction of the pipeline, and Savage said that despite political opinions, officials hope to continue to work with the U.S. government to get the job done.

Story continues below advertisement

“As our closest friend and ally, we would expect the U.S. government, regardless of electoral politics, to respect the Canada-U.S. relationship,” Savage said.

Tweet This

“Rather than speculating about the outcome of the U.S. election, we will spend our time continuing to meet with our U.S. allies and speak to Alberta’s role in supporting North American energy independence and security.”

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jason KenneytrudeauOilAlberta OilPipelinesJoe BidenKeystone XLKeystone XL pipelineKeystone pipelineSonya SavageKXLJoe Biden Keystone XLJoe Biden pipelinesAlberta Keystone XL reactionJustin Trudeau pipeline reactionBiden pipeline reactionTrump pipeline approval
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.