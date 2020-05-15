Global News Hour at 6 BC May 15 2020 8:37pm 01:46 Vancouver mayor blasted for comments about police budget cuts Mayor Kennedy Stewart is being slammed for saying he was also “blindsided” by the decision to cut the Vancouver Police budget by 15. Jordan Armstrong reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6951976/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6951976/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?