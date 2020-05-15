Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 15 2020 8:13pm 01:58 Hudson’s Bay in Edmonton City Centre Mall to close Hudson’s Bay announced it is closing its Edmonton City Centre location. As Chris Chacon explains, it’s not the first major department store to leave downtown Edmonton in recent years. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6951854/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6951854/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?