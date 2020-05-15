Auto Insurance May 15 2020 5:04pm 03:28 Despite fewer claims, no plans for ICBC rebates Despite fewer cars on the road, and fewer crashes, ICBC says it’s still losing money. Aaron Sutherland of the Insurance Bureau of Canada weighs in. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6950840/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6950840/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?