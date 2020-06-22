B.C. moves to eliminate replacing licence plate decals annually

Send this page to someone via email

In a move to open the door to online insurance renewals, the B.C. government has introduced legislation to eliminate the need to update licence plate decals annually.

The proposed legislation would allow ICBC to look at licence plate decals that don’t expire or are valid for periods longer than a year.

It will also authorize the public insurer to issue other documents, or take other actions, with respect to the validity of a vehicle licence rather than issuing validation decals.

“This bill introduced today is one component of moving to online sales,” Attorney General David Eby said.

“During the pandemic we have had email and phone renewals and it’s going very well. But one of the challenges has been delivering the decal.”

The change solves an important challenge in introducing online renewals.

During the pandemic, drivers have been able to renew over the phone or through email. Rather than replacing their expired decal immediately, drivers were told to replace the sticker as soon as they could.

“We really need to get into the 21st century,” Canadian Taxpayers Federation B.C. director Kris Sims said.

“Lots of insurance companies across Canada have offered online renewals for years. It’s kind of sad we had to get to the point of a pandemic to consider this program.”

The task force will try to determine what the online system will look like, how much it may save drivers, and what types of car insurance can be renewed online.

In the 2016/17 fiscal year, which was 15 months long due to fiscal calendar transition, brokers were paid $510 million by ICBC. In 2017/18 brokers were paid $434 million and last fiscal year the bill was $490 million.

The province will not move towards getting rid of decals until it consults with law enforcement, brokers and other stakeholders.

Eby said the province hopes to “go to law enforcement and other key stakeholders to make sure if we proceed with regulations to extend the decal or eliminate it entirely that police, for example, would still be able to do their jobs.”